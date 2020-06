Criticism of UK quarantine plan grows ahead of launch



A chorus of criticism from the hospitality industry has greeted confirmation the UK will introduce quarantine measures from next week. Home secretary Priti Patel underlined the new system will be implemented on Monday, with all arrivals in the country expected to self-isolate for 14-days. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK