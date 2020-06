Added: 04.06.2020 10:35 | 3 views | 0 comments

There’s almost nothing more breathtaking than the sights you’ll see while scuba diving. From spectacular coral reefs to schools of tropical fish, diving gives you access to a world which most people can only dream of. It’s no wonder that 52 thousand people in England participated in scuba diving or snorkelling between November 2018 and 2019.