Ryanair attacks UK quarantine plans



Source: www.irishtimes.com



Ryanair has branded the proposed 14-day quarantine to be introduced by UK authorities next week as “useless”. For a quarantine to be effective, inbound passengers arriving at ports and airports need to be detained at their point of arrival, the low-cost carrier said. More in feedproxy.google.com » Airports Tags: UK