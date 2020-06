Marriott sees occupancy increase as China hotels reopen



Added: 02.06.2020 8:25 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: therealdeal.com



Marriott chief executive, Arne Sorenson, has revealed the company has now reopened all of its properties in China, with business travel driving a recovery in the market. The hotel giant has over 350 properties in the country. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Hotels