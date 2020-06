P&O Cruises delays return to October in latest blow to sector



Added: 02.06.2020 10:30 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: beyondships.com



P&O Cruises has announced an extension to the pause in its operations until October 15th. The line said the latest delay would allow it to focus on working with all relevant public health bodies to approve further enhancement of health and safety protocols. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Cruises