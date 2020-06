Italy to open doors to British travellers tomorrow



Added: 02.06.2020 11:09 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: cartoondealer.com



The Italian Tourist Board has announced British visitors will be able to travel to the country with no quarantine restrictions from June 3rd. As of May 18th, the country started to significantly open up to members of the public. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Italy