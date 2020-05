Turks & Caicos to reopen to tourism in July



Added: 30.05.2020 9:20 | 28 views | 0 comments



Source: www.architecturaldigest.com



The Turks & Caicos Islands will officially reopen its borders on July 22nd as the Caribbean destination bids to restart its tourism sector in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Turks & Caicos premier, Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson, announced the move earlier. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Turkey