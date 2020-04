Marriott suffers second massive data breach



Marriott International has been involved in a second massive data breach, with records from 5.2 million customers potentially compromised. Hotel guests’ names, loyalty account information and other personal details may have been accessed, the company said. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Hotels