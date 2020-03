Focus: Rydoo, business travel and expense app unveils new full camera scanning experience



Source: clutch.co



Rydoo, the first travel and expenses platform to help employees and finance teams save time and simplify stressful finance processes, today announced the evolution of its expense management solution with the first ever full receipt scanning experience. The feature includes scan, multi pages scan and delegation of expense receipts is the first app to provide a full digital experience to organisations’ expense management processes. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Employees