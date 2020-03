Qatar to host International Horticultural Exhibition next year



Added: 31.03.2020 16:00 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.clickwrestle.com



The International Association of Horticultural Producers has approved an application from Qatar to host the International Horticultural Exhibition in 2021/22. The event is set to be held in Qatari capital Doha from October 21st next year, closing on March 17th, 2022. More in feedproxy.google.com »