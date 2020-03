Vietjet to insure passengers against Covid-19



Source: naa.edu.np



Vietjet will pay up to tens of billions of Vietnamese dong worth of insurance premiums to ensure passengers' safety while flying on its modern and comfortable aircraft served by young and professional cabin crew.