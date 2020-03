American chief executive Parker welcomes CARES act



Added: 27.03.2020 9:46 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: travelupdate.boardingarea.com



In a video shared with team members, American Airlines chief executive Doug Parker discusses how the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security act is expected to shape the response to Covid-19. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Economy