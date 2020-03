Antigua & Barbuda closes international airport



Source: caribbean360.com



The cabinet of Antigua & Barbuda has decided to close the V.C. Bird International airport to all incoming commercial traffic from tonight. To date, there have been no confirmed cases of community spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Antigua.