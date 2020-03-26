Inside London's wedd-ageddon: meet the couples whose weddings have been ruined by coronavirus

Travel bans, venue closures and cancelled ceremonies â€” the pandemic means that many of this year's weddings are off. As the season approaches, Katie Strick meets the couples forced to say 'I don't' to their planned big day