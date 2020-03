Oman Air to ground all flights from Sunday



Added: 25.03.2020 11:19 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Oman Air will be suspending all passenger services to and from Muscat from noon on Sunday. No date has been announced for the resumption of services, with cancellations in place until further notice. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Music