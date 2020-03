IATA predicts huge falls in aviation revenue



Added: 25.03.2020 8:17 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



Owing to the severity of travel restrictions and the expected global recession, IATA now estimates that industry passenger revenues could plummet $252 billion. The figure is 44 per cent below that for last year. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Aviation