Norwegian secures NOK3 billion in government support



Source: www.heavyliftpfi.com



The Norwegian government last week proposed a guarantee of NOK6 billion for the Norwegian airline industry, of which up to NOK3 billion is directed to Norwegian. The guarantee scheme will consist of three tranches with a maximum two years maturity. More in feedproxy.google.com » Norwegian Tags: Government