European Union bans travellers from outside bloc



Added: 18.03.2020



Source: voxeurop.eu



The European Union is banning travellers from outside the bloc for 30 days in a battle to contain the spread of coronavirus. In an unprecedented move, the external borders of 26 EU states will be closed. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU