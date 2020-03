easyJet cuts flights, looks ahead to winter recovery



easyJet has undertaken further significant cancellations in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. Capacity cuts will continue on a rolling basis for the foreseeable future and could result in the grounding of the majority of the easyJet fleet, the low-cost carrier said. More in feedproxy.google.com »