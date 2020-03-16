Focus: Breaking Travel News interview: Oliver Jolivet, chief executive, Como Group



Added: 16.03.2020 10:44 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.breakingtravelnews.com



Oliver Jolivet has dedicated over two decades of his career to the business of luxury. Here he speaks to Breaking Travel News about his latest role, as leader of Como Group More in feedproxy.google.com »