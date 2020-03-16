Intrepid Group to cease tours until end of April



Source: www.maxim.com



Intrepid Travel and Peregrine Adventure tours that are currently operating will continue until April 3rd. Any customers that opt to leave their tour early will receive a credit for the remainder of their itinerary. More in feedproxy.google.com »