American Airlines to severely curtail international operations



Added: 16.03.2020



Source: www.cbsnews.com



American Airlines has begun to implement a phased suspension of long-haul international flights from the United States. The suspension, which will see capacity fall by up to 75 per cent when compared to last year, will last through May 6th. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: United States