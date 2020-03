TUI suspends vast majority of travel operations



Tour operator TUI has temporarily suspends the “vast majority” of all travel operations due to an outbreak of Covid-19 around the world. The company added it would apply for state aid guarantees to support the business until normal operations are resumed. More in feedproxy.google.com »