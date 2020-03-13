Mark Fast's AW20 show was an homage to the Swinging Sixties



Added: 12.03.2020 22:21 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.girlwithabanjo.com



Backless gowns crafted from crochet, floor-sweeping fringed skirts and shag pile coats gave the collection a fun, youthful energy More in www.standard.co.uk »