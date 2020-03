LATAM to cut international routes by a third



Added: 12.03.2020 13:52 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.airlinereporter.com



LATAM Airlines Group will cut international flights by a third as the world struggles to contain an outbreak of Covid-19. The virus, now declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, has caused a precipitous fall in demand for travel. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Router