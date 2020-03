WTTC Global Summit delayed until autumn



Gloria Guevara, WTTC chief executive, said: “We stand in solidarity with governments, countries and organisations which are being affected by Covid-19 and look forward to hosting our Global Summit in the autumn.” More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Government