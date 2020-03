Heathrow passenger numbers down as coronavirus bites



Heathrow welcomed 5.4 million passengers in February, down 4.8 per cent on last year after adjusting for the extra leap day. The fall was largely due to lower demand on Asian and European routes in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. More in feedproxy.google.com » Heathrow Tags: EU