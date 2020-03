Northern Italy off limits to British travellers



The Foreign & Commonwealth Office has begun to advise against “all but essential” travel to a number of regions in northern Italy. The move comes in response to various control and isolation measures imposed by the Italian authorities over the weekend. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Italy