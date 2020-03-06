Right to fight: Boxing star Ramla Ali on her Tokyo Olympics prep and new secret fitness weapon

Ramla Ali fled war-torn Somalia as a child â€” now the boxer is going for gold in Tokyo. As she readies for battle she tells Katie Strick about taking refuge in London, staying off social media and speaking up for kids in her communityâ€‹