Air Astana seeks to insulate Kazakhstan from coronavirus



Air Astana has made a number of flight schedule changes resulting from the global spread of the coronavirus. The action has been taken in accordance with measures introduced by the ministry of health of the republic of Kazakhstan. More in feedproxy.google.com »