Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok to open this spring



Added: 06.03.2020 8:51 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: property.bangkokpost.com



Situated within the newly developed Sindhorn Village in the upscale Langsuan neighbourhood and just steps away from the verdant Lumphini Park, the hotel is poised to redefine luxury hospitality in the most visited city in the world. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Bangkok