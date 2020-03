Atlantis, the Palm prepares for record-breaking year ahead



Source: whatson.ae



Atlantis, the Palm has reported record-breaking 2019 with an average occupancy of 90 per cent. The increase in visits is a result of strong footfall from top source markets, as well as from diversified markets, and is in line with the tourism strategy set out by Dubai Tourism. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Dubai