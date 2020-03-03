Cold showers, no lie-ins and an Insta-ban: life hacks from a wellness coach



Added: 03.03.2020 14:16 | 1 views | 0 comments



Source: www.doityourself.com



Feeling a little burnt out and exhausted, wellness writer Rosie FItzmaurice visits holistic health coach Milla Lascelles for some productivity-boosting inspo More in www.standard.co.uk »