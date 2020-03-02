American unveils huge Tulsa investment plans



American Airlines will invest $550 million at its base maintenance facility in Tulsa. The facility It is Americanâ€™s largest base and is an integral part of operating the carrierâ€™s fleet of nearly 1,000 mainline aircraft safely. More in feedproxy.google.com »