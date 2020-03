American unveils huge Tulsa investment plans



Source: www.tulsaworld.com



American Airlines will invest $550 million at its base maintenance facility in Tulsa. The facility It is American’s largest base and is an integral part of operating the carrier’s fleet of nearly 1,000 mainline aircraft safely. More in feedproxy.google.com »