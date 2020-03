Red Sea Development to seek Dark Sky accreditation



The Red Sea Development Company has unveiled plans to become the largest certified Dark Sky Reserve in the world. The location is seeking an accreditation that recognises areas with an exceptional quality of starry nights and a commitment to protecting the nocturnal environment.