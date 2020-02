International Hospitality Investment Forum postponed to May



Questex has confirmed it will postpone the International Hospitality Investment Forum due to take place next week in Berlin. The decision comes as the world continues to battle a coronavirus outbreak. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Berlin