Arise, Malala and Greta: our Gen Z superheroines



Source: flipboard.com



Yesterday, the stars aligned and the nation's collective hearts soared on seeing the inception of the ultimate friendship. Climate campaigner and Gen-Z saviour Greta Thunberg â€” who was on route to join a school strike in Bristol â€” stopped off to pay a visit to 2014 Nobel Peace Prize-winner and global women's education activist, Malala Yousafzai, not that these two even need surnames at this point. Meeting at Oxford's Lady Margaret Hall, where Malala is a student â€” what better location to form a lifelong friendship than university â€” college principal Alan Rusbridger says Greta spoke to students about "science, voting, the limits of protest and much more" although it's unknown what her and Malala discussed privately â€” hopefully activism, Malala's uni life and the ways in which they will continue to save the world. More in www.standard.co.uk » Voting, Women, Students, USA Tags: Genes