Foreign Office urges Brits to avoid north Italy towns



Source: www.gov.uk



The Foreign & Commonwealth Office has begun to urge against all but essential travel to a number of towns in northern Italy. The communities have been isolated by the Italian authorities due to an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Italy