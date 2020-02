Cruz welcomes Costa Smeralda to Savona



Added: 25.02.2020 10:40 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nerdtests.com



The ship’s godmother and star of the event was international celebrity Penélope Cruz, who performed the ribbon-cutting duties with the traditional breaking of the bottle against the bow of the ship. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Celebrity