Focus: Avia solutions groups continues strides in air cargo industry



Source: aviationvoice.com



Avia Solutions Group has been enjoying a period of expansion, with the latest in a string of high-profile purchases, that of Aviator from the Accent Equity investment fund. Aviator's string of stations will help the firm with fuelling and line maintenance, provide brand recognition and carefully-fostered relationships with customers in Scandinavia. This move comes shortly after one at the end of January to acquire Bluebird Nordic. More in feedproxy.google.com » Fuel