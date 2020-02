China poised for HNA Group takeover as debts mount



Added: 24.02.2020 9:14 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: uniserve.co.uk



HNA Group is on the point of being taken over by the Chinese government and dismantled according to reports. The coronavirus outbreak in the country has hit the conglomerate’s ability to meet financial obligations, leaving it vulnerable to default. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Government