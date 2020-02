IATA: Aviation to take US$30bn hit from coronavirus



The International Air Transport Association has released its initial assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 and finds that passenger demand for carriers in the Asia-Pacific region could fall by as much as 13 per cent. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Aviation