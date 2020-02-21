ï»¿Friday, 21 February 2020
IATA: Aviation to take US$30bn hit from coronavirus
Added: 21.02.2020 9:48 | 5 views | 0 comments
Source: commons.wikimedia.org
The International Air Transport Association has released its initial assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 and finds that passenger demand for carriers in the Asia-Pacific region could fall by as much as 13 per cent.
Aviation
