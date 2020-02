Embraer sees increase in jet deliveries for 2019



Embraer delivered a total of 198 jets in 2019, of which 89 were commercial aircraft and 109 were executive jets. The figure represents an increase of nine per cent when compared to 2018, when the company delivered a total of 181 jets. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Embryo