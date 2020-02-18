ITB China cancelled as coronavirus battle continues



Source: www.yimuexhibition.com



Organisers at ITB China have confirmed the event will be postponed as the country continues to battle a coronavirus outbreak. The latest official figures released today put the overall death toll at 1,868 in the country, with 72,436 infections. More in feedproxy.google.com »