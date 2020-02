Ultima Geneva Grand Villa to launch in April



Ultima Collection will launch Ultima Geneva Grand Villa, an urban sanctuary, at the start of April. Located on the shores of Lake Geneva, the villa will be a luxury residence available for private hire only, offering travellers a stylish gateway to the Alps. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Genes