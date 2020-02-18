Hullah appointed chief executive with Riviera Travel



The board at Riviera Travel has appointed Phil Hullah as the new chief executive of the company, effective March 2nd. He will succeed David Clemson, who will stay with the business as a shareholder and non-executive director. More in feedproxy.google.com »