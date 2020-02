Focus: Breaking Travel News investigates: Sustainable tourism in Portugal



Source: travelandleisureindia.in



Turismo de Portugal has taken leadership of a new sustainability strategy approved by the national government. Under the patronage of Ana Mendes Godinho, secretary of state for tourism in Portugal, the motivation behind the plan is to embed sustainability into the national tourism policy More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Government