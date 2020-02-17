Antony takes up chief product officer role with CWT



CWT has appointed Erica Antony to the role of chief product officer. In this newly created role, Antony will provide dedicated leadership and focus to drive CWTâ€™s product strategy and offerings in the market. More in feedproxy.google.com »