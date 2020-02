Opening nears for Midfield Terminal at Abu Dhabi International



Added: 17.02.2020 9:29 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.constructionweekonline.com



An opening date for the Midfield Terminal at Abu Dhabi International is expected to be announced this year, with the facility now virtual complete. Originally scheduled to open in 2017, the 742,000 square metre terminal will revolutionise travel in the emirate. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Abu Dhabi