Focus: Santorini – how many days should you spend exploring?



Should we rather ask, "what is the maximum number of days you can spend in Santorini?" Well, the answer is simple - for as long as you possibly can! Try adding two days to your estimated vacation duration. The great thing about Santorini is that the island is small enough for it to be intimate, but there is also so much to do. We would estimate at least five days and four nights to experience everything you need to.